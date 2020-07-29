Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – This video of a man humiliating his cheating wife on their daughter’s birthday is going viral on social media.

The guy had suspected that he wasn’t the biological father of their 3-year old daughter and decided to take a paternity test.

His fears were confirmed when the DNA results showed that he wasn’t the girl’s biological father.

The devastated guy did not confront his wife immediately but waited for a perfect moment to do it.

During their daughter’s birthday, the guy brought the wife a nicely wrapped gift with the DNA results inside.

Surprisingly, the lady didn’t appear shocked only blaming the guy for choosing to bring the matter up on the kid’s birthday.

Watch the video and reaction below.









