Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Celebrated rapper Henry Ohanga better known as Octopizzo has blasted the Government for neglecting its sports stars after latest photos of legendary boxer, Conjestina Achieng, emerged.

Conjestina’s sorry state was highlighted by Media Personality, Carol Radull, who visited the former boxer at her home in Yala.

During the visit, Carol, who was accompanied by her sister donated a few essentials to her family.

She also posed with Conje for photos and shared them on social media.

From the photos, Conje looks like a shadow of her former self having lost a lot of weight.

Radull went on to call on well-wishers to come through for the former Boxing Champion who brought glory to the country during her prime stating that she ‘needs more than Rehab, to get her back on her feet’

Radull wrote: “I know many have tried to assist her in various ways but unfortunately a lot of those moves have not worked. I am no medical expert; but I see little sense in taking someone to rehab for some time then returning them to the same challenging environment.

“In my layman’s assessment; she is not mad but she does need more rehab to overcome her dependence on abusive substances. She also needs some counselling (anger management) but she then needs to be in an environment where her mind is kept busy; where her talent is being used; where she feels useful and appreciated. Right now she sits at home with her thoughts – doing nothing…”

Reacting to the photos, Octopizzo wrote: “At times I feel this country doesn’t deserve our talents, Conjestina is and will always be a legend”

“How Githeri man got all that VIP treatment for standing in line with Nyoyo, yet our siz Conje after representing this country worldwide cant even afford good medical health care”

