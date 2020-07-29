Wednesday July 29, 2020 – A planned delegation of church bishops from the Coast region to Sugoi, the rural home of William Ruto in Uasin Gishu County has turned chaotic and controversial.

This is after every Bishop expressed interest in visiting the DP whereas there are only limited slots due Covid19.

The bone of contention is that those entrusted to organize the trip are discriminating against Bishops from smaller churches.

There are also complaints that there was no clear information as to whether the trip is only for Bishops or the clergy in general.

A Bishop from Taita Taveta County is accused of picking only his close friends and leaving out other bishops who are supporters of the DP.

According to sources, Bishops are at each other’s neck because everyone wants to visit the DP due to his generosity towards visitors.

It is said that anyone who visits Ruto does not come out empty handed, and given how Covid19 has destroyed people’s livelihoods, including the church, no Bishop wants to be left of out the trip.

Ruto has a strong network of church leaders spread across the country that he is banking on for his 2022 presidential ambitions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST