Wednesday, 29 July 2020 – A senior Kenyan cop has been accused of sexually harassing junior female cops.

Samir Yunus, a former OCS at Kamukunji Police Station, is accused of using his position to demand for sexual favours from his juniors.

A female cop, who sought anonymity, wrote to Boniface Mwangi and exposed the sex starved cop.

He reportedly molests junior officers in all stations that he has worked in.

Victims of his evil deeds have lodged complaints at the Kenya Police’s Internal Affairs Department and they are still waiting for justice as the sex starved cop continues with his randy behaviours.

This is what a junior cop wrote to Mwangi, exposing the rot at the Kenya Police Service, where senior cops demand for sexual favours from their juniors.





