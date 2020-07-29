Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Abdalla Badi has ordered the repainting of all the buildings in the city county within 60 days.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, 29th July, Major-General Badi said that the colours to be applied shall be as originally authorized and any changes must be approved by the NMS.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242, Section 118 (b) on maintaining buildings clean and Cap 242 Section 118 (c) on roads, pavements and other forms of appurtenances, this notice is hereby given to all building owners in Nairobi City County to repaint their buildings,” read the public notice.

Kenyans have requested the NMS boss not to approve change of color of the famous Afya Center which is used as a landmark for many newbies in the city.

