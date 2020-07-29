Wednesday, 29 July 2020 – Controversial Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, replaced Tanasha Donna as soon as she booked a flight back home after their affair flopped.

The skirt chasing singer and father of 4, is said to have a found a new hot flame, who happens to be a model.

Reports from Tanzania indicate that ‘Simba’, as he is commonly known, is dating former Miss Tanzanian, Jihan Dimack, a light skinned lass with Caucasian roots.

The singer recently revealed that he is tired of dating and dumping women and added that he plans to settle down with his current lover.

Reports also indicate that his mother has given him blessings to marry the beautiful model.

As usual, Diamond doesn’t compromise when choosing women.

Here are photos of his current girlfriend, the lady that he reportedly plans to settle with.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST