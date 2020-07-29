Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has sounded an alarm on medics disregarding laid down measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 after 634 Kenyan health workers test positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country, the CS said that the number accounts for 3% of the total number of infections in the country since the first case was recorded in March.

“We are asking the health professionals themselves to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines because we know that there are some health professionals who are misbehaving,” the Health CS said.

“In one case, we had a doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital who had travelled and instead of going into quarantine wanted to go to theatre to conduct a surgery but fortunately he didn’t.”

“He was reported by a nurse and action was taken. We thank that nurse.”

“Just this week we had a case of a doctor who had tested positive for covid-19 and he wanted to continue to behave normally!

“Honesty this borders on criminal behaviour,” the CS warned.

So far, Kenya has recorded 19,125 cases and 311 fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST