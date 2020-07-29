Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has revealed why there is a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, particularly from the beginning of this month.

Speaking on Wednesday when he announced 544 new cases of coronavirus, Kagwe advised Kenyans to avoid contact because the cold weather plays a role in the spread of the Covid-19 virus infections.

The CS also challenged Kenyans to use money they would have spent on alcohol to provide for their families even as unemployment soars as a result of the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic.

“Use the funds that you used to spend on alcohol to support your family.”

“I am one of those who used to enjoy a drink, but now I will channel the cash towards something else,” Kagwe said.

Cumulatively, Kenya has 19,125 cases and 311 have succumbed to the virus.

