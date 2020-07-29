Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has come to the defence of police officers who clobbered Mlango Kubwa MCA, Patricia Mutheu, during the chaos that rocked City Hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Matiangi said that he is consulting widely with the National Security Council over the matter and said something has to be done.

“Let us not bury our heads in the sand.”

“We know what the right thing is and we know how best to act.”

“Nairobi County has become an area of special interest and it’s high time to engage the police,” Matiangi stated.

Matiang’i said that placing police officers at Nairobi County Assembly has become necessary.

“35 percent of the CBD security deployment is always around Nairobi County Assembly.”

“This is because most of the activities happening around the area are pure criminality.”

“We cannot go on this way and there are decisions that have to be made on policing the County Assembly of Nairobi among other counties following chaos being witnessed,” he stated.

He added that Nairobi County is no longer an assembly but a ‘war zone’ where members are fighting each other every time.

“I have asked the Inspector General of Police with the regional security team to disarm everyone around that county who holds firearms.”

“So far they have managed to collect 14 guns but I suspect with the level of criminality around that area there could be more guns yet to be collected,” Matiang’i said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST