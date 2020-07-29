Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has ordered the closure of Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi for 14 days after one of the Judiciary’s staff tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, Maraga said the court will be closed to allow fumigation of all corners and to allow those in contact with the patient to isolate themselves for 14 days.

“That member of staff had physical contact with several others before testing positive.”

“The Leadership of the Judiciary has, in consultation with the leadership of Milimani Law Courts and well as the Ministry of Health, taken the necessary steps to suspend physical court operations,” Maraga wrote.

The suspension of operations will enable all the members of staff at Milimani Court to self-quarantine and thereafter get tested before resumption of physical operations.

During the 14-day period, the CJ said only urgent matters shall be dealt with on the online platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST