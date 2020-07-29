Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Police in Gilgil, Nakuru County, are holding a 34 year old man who stabbed his wife to death.

The suspect, James Maina, is accused of stabbing his wife, Josephine Wangari Kamau, a nurse at the Psychiatric wing of Gilgil Sub-County, on Tuesday, July 28, following a quarrel.

According to Gilgil OCPD, John Onditi, Wangari and her partner had first argued on Monday night (July 27th) but a neighbor intervened and restored calm.

But they started quarreling again at around 4am on Tuesday according to the couple’s house-help.

“The househelp said she heard Wangari pleading with her husband to stop battering her.”

“At around 5am, Wangari’s screams faded,” said Onditi.

Shortly after, Maina emerged from the bedroom carrying their 7-month old son and handed the baby over to the house-help.

He then left the house saying he was going to purchase drugs from a nearby chemist because his wife had “developed a headache”.

The house help added that Maina locked the door leading to his bedroom which made her suspicious.

“The housemaid ran after Maina to ask why he had locked his bedroom door yet his ‘ailing’ wife was inside the room.

“The suspect is said to have told the house-help to mind her own business, and stop meddling in their affairs,” said Onditi.

The househelp alerted neighbours who rushed to the scene and broke down the bedroom door.

They found Wangari lying unconscious in bed in a pool of blood.

They called an ambulance but on arrival to the victim’s house, nurses confirmed Wangari had already succumbed to her injuries.

Maina, who is a businessman in Gilgil Town, later surrendered himself to the police after his attempt to commit suicide by swallowing rat poison failed.

“He had, however, taken rat poison with the intention of committing suicide.”

“So, we had to take him to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital first for emergency care before arraigning him,” said Onditi.

The body of deceased was taken to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital morgue

The Kenyan DAILY POST