Internship Opportunity

The International Centre for Reproductive Health – Kenya (ICRHK) is a local non-profit organization that works in the area of sexual and reproductive health research and intervention programs.

Our projects are in the thematic areas of HIV/AIDS, Family planning, RHMNCH and sexual and gender-based violence.

Our staff include experts in public health, clinical services, research, project management and data.

ICRH is dedicated to providing young people with opportunities to learn, improve their expertise and gain technical skills to complement their studies.

To this end, ICRHK aims to hire an intern, to be assigned to various study and intervention projects and to carry out ongoing work within the organization.

Following the planned four month internship program, applicants will have acquired practical work experience to enable them to have a competitive edge in their job search.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, an applicant must;

1. Be a Kenyan citizen

2. Be unemployed graduate from a recognized training institution

3. Graduated between 2018 to 2020 in a course related to health or social sciences

4. Must have interest in research

5. Ability to perform basic literature search and strong writing skills

Applications for internship should be supported by applicant’s university / college or related institution’s records / certificates / transcripts.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications electronically by 29th July 2020, 5pm addressed to email: secretariat@icrhk.org with subject “Application INTERNSHIP”