Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has declared Friday the 31st, a national holiday to mark Idd-ul-Azha.

Idd ul Azha is the single-most important feast of the Islamic year, falling on the 10th day of the final month of the Islamic calendar (Dhu al Hijjah).

The date moves on the Gregorian calendar by around 10 days per year.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2), as read with section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Friday, the 31st July, 2020, shall be a public holiday,” Matiangi said on Wednesday.

The CS said the celebrations must adhere to the Covid-19 rules.

“All ceremonies in celebration of Idd will be marked with minimal person to person contact and in strict and full compliance with the guidelines…”

“We wish to take this opportunity to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world and all those of other beliefs who will join them in celebrating Idd.” Matiangi said.





