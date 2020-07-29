Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata has said Jubilee Coalition will punish all Senators who defied the Government’s stand on the Counties’ revenue sharing formula on Tuesday.

Kangata’s motion seeking to amend the Senate Finance Committee report to have the application of the new formula postponed to 2022 flopped on the Senate floor after 25 Senators voted against it.

Twenty-two Senators voted for the motion.

Kangata, who is the Majority Chief Whip, had argued that the postponement would be a win-win situation for all Senators.

Moments after the Senate was adjourned, Kang’ata said that they will soon crack the whip on those who shot down his motion.

Here is a list of 25 Senators who shot down Kangat’a’s motion which had the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

