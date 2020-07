Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – A grisly road accident involving a Police Land Cruiser and a 14 seater Matatu along the Kisii – Kilgoris Road has left several dead and score injured.

The accident occurred when the police Landcrusier and a 14 seater matatu collided head on at Magena area – a notorious blackspot.

Photos from the scene of the accident show that both the police Landcruiser and Matatu were damaged extensively.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in Kisii.







The Kenyan DAILY POST