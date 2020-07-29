Wednesday July 29, 2020 – Russia is set to become the first country to approve the use of the coronavirus vaccine which, they say, will be ready by August 10th, 2020.

According to CNN, Russian Government officials and scientists have said that they are working towards a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine, which has been created by the Moscow-based, Gamaleya Institute.

“It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first,” they said.

“It’s a Sputnik moment,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is financing the Russian vaccine research, referring to the successful 1957 launch of the world’s first satellite by the Soviet Union.

“Americans were surprised when they heard Sputnik’s beeping.”

“It’s the same with this vaccine.”

“Russia will have got there first,” he added.

Dozens of vaccine trials are underway around the world and a small number are in large-scale efficacy trials, but most developers have cautioned that much work remains before their vaccines can be approved.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to launch the vaccine in Mid-August in the Kremlin.

