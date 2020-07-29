Wednesday July 29, 2020 – A good number of Mt Kenya residents have accused Deputy President William Ruto of abandoning them during their time of need.

On Tuesday, the motion by Muranga County Senator, Irungu Kangata, to increase money in populous Counties was defeated at the floor of the house after Senators allied to Dr William Ruto opposed the motion.

The motion would have benefited Kiambu, Nakuru, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Laikipia, Nairobi and Nyandarua which are mostly occupied by members of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru (GEMA) communities.

However, Ruto, who pretends to be friends of Kikuyus, whipped his Senators to reject the motion and this has infuriated members of the GEMA community who are now calling him ‘the real enemy of the GEMA community’.

Here are some comments from members of the GEMA community.

“What will Ruto tell the people of Mt Kenya after he ensured the formula which could favour the region in sharing revenue couldn’t pass?” Wanja Mkosi asked.

“By declining to give his stand in the Division of Revenue Bill, Ruto revealed his true face. The GEMA has the biggest populations in voting size but are discriminated against when it comes to revenue allocation,”’ Mzalendo Mzalendo wrote.

“If there’s a community Ruto hates with all his heart is the Agikùyù community. He wants them to remain ‘hustlers’ by all means. Economically Ruto wants to suppress the Mt. Kenya region and any Kikuyu wherever they may be in the country,’” Matigari ma Jirungi wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST