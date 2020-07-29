Job Title: Financial Analyst

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Monthly Salary Range: Ksh 700,000-950,000

Job Department: Accounting & Finance

The Coca-Cola Company is seeking to recruit a qualified Financial Analyst. This position reports to the Corporate Finance team and will be part of the Coca-Cola Cost Accounting Global Finance team. The position will support the manufacturing operations, analyzing data, providing reports and helping with analytics. This position provides financial support to ensure the financial team and Operations delivers on its objectives, will actively participate in monthly/quarterly financial reviews, support annual budgets, develop cost estimates and provide financial advice to the Group. A career at the Coca-Cola Company is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s more than working for the global beverage leader; it’s an opportunity to be a part of something that impacts the world. From our product portfolio to the planet itself, we offer you not only the chance to build a successful career; we offer you an opportunity to make a difference in the world. As a global icon and keeper of the world’s most valuable brand, our boundless opportunities attract the very best experienced professionals, like you. Now more than ever is the time to become part of the Coca-Cola Group. One of the reasons our company continues to thrive after 130+ years is having a company culture that supports and rewards behaviours that lead to growth. Our “Growth Behaviours,” as we call them, are ways of being and working that help to make us successful. Think about how you can bring this to life by sending your CV and Cover letter for your desired role at Coca-Cola.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Interacts with the Operation group and support them in defining issues, opportunities and strategies.

Alerts management of any issues events and opportunities that could have an impact in the operation.

Monitors agreed Cost improvement initiatives (CIPs) and reports any deviation observed.

Prepares and analyze area performance to forecast on a monthly basis.

Distributes to management and the operation group comparison reports and commentaries.

Maintains continuous communication with Production/ Support departments to ensure timeliness of completion.

Reviews product manufacturing variances for correctness and accuracy.

Identify system improvement opportunities and work closely with IT departments in the implementation.

Monthly Operations Review Meeting (ORM).

Timely preparation and submission of account reconciliations through the RMS system.

Maintain proper filling of reports, and ascertains compliance with the Records Retention Procedures.

Provides support to the internal/external audits.

Perform business partner functions to assigned departments as required.

Participate in plant initiatives related to area of responsibility.

Work closely with management for timely achievement of department and plant objectives.

Quarterly volume and gross profit analysis for our non-core brand portfolio; partner with accounting on variance analysis.

Key Skills & Qualifications:

Minimum HND/Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration {with a major in Accounting, Economics or Finance}.

Independent and self-motivated with relevant experience in business finance.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Accounting and Finance in a manufacturing environment with the complexity of this operation.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, Power point, Outlook, etc.) and SAP.

Cost accounting knowledge. Understanding and applying financial KPIs.

Ability to build effective business partnerships in a cross-functional organization.

Demonstrated success managing multiple activities, projects, priorities, and people in a dynamic, fast-growing, results-driven environment.

Strong Communication and Technical Skills Requirements

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including executive level presentations.

Ability to apply new concepts and information in a dynamic business

Experience in acquiring data within large multi-system enterprise environments.

Budget Cycle Knowledge, Self-sufficient and highly detail oriented.

Experience Costing Manufacturing or Packaging.

Production Volume Forecast Experience.

How To Apply

Interested applicants should submit their CV and Cover Letter via the apply form/button or our career email below: careers@coca-colacompanies.com

Only shortlisted applicants are contacted for the interview.