Project Description

Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe (Johanniter) is working with Africa Inland Church Health Ministries (AICHM) in Kenya and with other partners.

The overall objective of this partnership in Kenya is to reduce mortality and morbidity by improving the health conditions and reducing vulnerability of people. Johanniter’s intervention aims to improve the provision of and access to quality health care, improve nutrition for children under five (5), pregnant and lactating women and other vulnerable people, improve food security and strengthen resilience of vulnerable communities.

Job Responsibilities and Accountability

Overall job purpose

The Project Finance Assistant provides support to the the Country Finance controller.

Reporting lines

Reporting to: Country Finance Controller (direct supervisor)

Receives technical advice from: Country Finance Controller

Working with: Team of international/national staff in Kenya country office, regional finance unit, headquarter, partners in Kenya

Standing in for: Country Finance Controller

Replaced by: Country Finance Controller/Admin and Logistics Manager

Tasks

Within delegated authority, the Project Finance Assistant will be responsible for the following duties:

Before commitment or payment of any expenditure, check authorization levels, budget availability, budget line on which the expense is to be allocated to, ensuring full compliance with Johanniter and donors procedures:

Process travel advance requests,track outstanding advances and follow-up to ensure all are cleared on timely basis as per organization policies.

Ensure timely and accurate data entries in cashbooks, bankbooks and SUN System following the standard descriptions defined in Johanniter Finance Procedure Manual;

Ensure proper coding of vouchers in line with Johanniter Finance Procedure Manual;

Manage the day to day petty cash, monitor balances and request for replenishment on a timely basis

Ensure financial, compliance & budget control points during Purchase Committee meetings; Check that all procurement required documents including orders, quotations/offers, purchase orders, call for tender documentation, procurement memo, contract, invoices, receipts, works/services completion certificates and check the receiver’s ability to endorse payment are attached to process payments;

Validate partner’s accounting and documentation for accuracy, completeness and compliance. Monitor Partners records to ensure proper recording and that every voucher is supported with the right documents

Assist in development and/or drafting of project and overhead budgets and budget follow up

Assist in analyzing/report gaps between planned budgets and actual expenses ensuring compliance to the flexibility rule;

Assist in monthly closing procedures and manage the filling and uploading of documents including vouchers (Johanniter, partners) and monthly financial reports.

Assist in development and/or drafting of donor and other financial reports

Report immediately if any irregularity or signs of irregularities (fraud, corruption, etc.) noticed

Assist in preparation of internal and external audits

Prevent and report any financial and operational loss

Participate in field monitoring missions as may be required;

Person Specification

Professional Qualification and Experience:

BSc degree in Finance, Accounting or related area;

Minimum of CPA IV

3+ years of solid experience in financial management in NGO, preferably of large development programs

Work experience with German donors (BMZ, AA, etc.) will be an added-advantage.

Skills:

Excellent financial and analytical skills;

Excellent communication and drafting skills for effective reporting

Proficient user of accountancy and financial software. Knowledge of Sun system will be an added-advantage

Ability to operate Microsoft office applications mainly excel.

Fluency in English with excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Travel to project sites is part of the job

How to Apply

Contact and application process

The position is open to Kenyan nationals only.

Application shall include:

Up-to-date CV;

Motivation describing the vision that you would like to bring to the organization;

A minimum of reference details indicating if the reference was a direct supervisor, a colleague, etc.

Salary expectation

Applications shall be sent to: recruitmentjohanniterkenya@gmail.com

Do NOT send job certificates at this stage

Only complete applications will be considered. Only short-listed candidates will be notified.

Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.