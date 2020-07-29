Our client a logistics company that deals with the movement of commercial cargo and personal effects on ex works basis (Airfreight and Sea freight) is seeking to recruit an Accounts Assistant to join their team.

Qualifications

Prior experience in Clearing and Forwarding company

Minimum CPA 2

Experience in use of QuickBooks

Previous experience in Administrative roles is an added advantage

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements above to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st July 2020.

Clearly Indicate ‘Accounts Assistant- ’ on the subject of the email.