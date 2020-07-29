Job Description

Position: Finance Accountant – Hospitality

Industry: Hospitality

Location: Elementaita, Kenya.

Key Responsibility:

The Finance Accountant will be responsible for the Finance & Accounting function of Superior Homes’ signature hospitality development in Elementaita, known as Lake Elementaita Mountain Lodge. This includes, but is not limited to, preparation and maintenance of accurate financial records, accounts payable, accounts receivable as well as cashflow management, budgeting, cost rationalization, financial management and finance administration.

Responsibilities:

Managing the Accounts Payable function to ensure timely and accurate ledger cards as well as promptly settlement of the suppliers’ payments in line with the company policy.

Managing the Accounts Receivable function to ensure accurate and timely billing as well as collections.

Continuous vouching of the entities Trial Balance to correct possible errors and to verify the General Ledger accounts balances at all time.

To maintain fixed assets registers and ensure that companies assets are not misused and that their existence is verifiable at all times.

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems.

Ensuring compliance with government and corporate policies laws and regulations.

Monitors compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and hotel procedures.

Undertake cash and bank reconciliations.

Compile and analyze financial information to prepare entries to general ledger accounts, cost centers and document business transactions.

Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely preparation of daily sales reports against expenses.

Responsible for verification of income, receivables & debtors reconciliation.

Preparation of financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Analyze transactions, processes and identify areas where additional accuracies and efficiencies can be achieved.

Apply cost accounting methods to achieve efficient representation of cost center performance.

Reconciliation of general ledger accounts.

Responsible for all statutory obligations and payroll preparation.

Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets.

Job Qualifications

A bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance with a preference for second-class upper division.

A CPA-K holder

MUST have a minimum of 2 – 3 years’ recent experience as a senior accountant in a hotel or lodge

have a minimum of 2 – 3 years’ recent experience as a senior accountant in a hotel or lodge MUST have Proficiency in Sage accounting system

have Proficiency in Sage accounting system Proficiency in hotel operating systems, Microsoft office and email applications

Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity

Should also be dynamic and a team player

Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls

Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment

Team leader with excellent organizational skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send an application letter and updated CV with contacts of three professional referees quoting the job title on the email subject to costingadmin@superiorhomes.co.ke on or before 7th August 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.