Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – This photo of a lady looking at her sleeping lover in bed with contempt is going viral on social media.

Netizens reckon that perhaps the guy had promised to take the lady to cloud nine but failed to rise to the occasion.

Sometimes women meet their end of the bargain only to be left high and dry by the so called one minute men.

If looks could kill, this guy could be dead.

What do you think was going on in her mind?

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.