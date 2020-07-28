Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.

We have selected 5 football matches set to be played today from which you can easily make over Sh10, 000 from just a sh200 stake.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.

NO1 (20:00) Ham-Kam v Ranheim –Over 2.5

CH1 (21:30) FC Zurich v FC Sion –Over 2.5

IT1 (20:30) Parma v Atalanta -2

RU1 (21:30) CFR Cluj v Botosani -1

IT2 (22:45) Inter v Napoli –GG

GOOD LUCK