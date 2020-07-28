Tuesday July 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now plans to close down more than 11,000 private schools permanently as Covid19 takes a toll on the economy.

Speaking to gGovernors during the 5th Extra-Ordinary Session of the National and County Governments Co-ordinating Summit via video link, the President directed the Education Ministry to defer the reopening of universities from September 2020, to January 2021.

He highlighted the need to protect students from exposure to the Covid-19 as the main reason behind the move.

The President further instructed the Education Ministry to ensure online learning and graduations continue as scheduled, adding that Education CS George Magoha will communicate the actual reopening dates soon.

“The Ministry will then communicate with parents and students on a way forward in regards to their studies,” he stated during his latest address to the nation.

His announcement comes on the same day a CGTN report highlighted the plight of private learning institutions in the country, following the disruption of the academic year.

The Kenya Private School Association stated that about 100 private schools have already shut their doors permanently, and that majority of Kenya’s 11,000 private learning institutions are on a similar path.

Mugure Nderitu, owner of Little Paws Kindergarten, Nairobi, said that she was in the process of winding up because she could not manage to run her payroll.

“I am at the point where I am now thinking what to do.”

“Currently, I still have all my staff and I need to figure out where to pay them from,” she explained.

Jane Mwangi, the Coordinator, Kenya Association of International Schools added that they were currently watching self-sufficient teachers losing their source of livelihood, as well as school owners get into debilitating debt, which left them room for just one option, permanent closure.

There have been growing calls for the Government to bail out private institutions to protect the future of the millions of students enrolled there.

The Kenyan DAILY POST