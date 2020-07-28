Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – A Nigerian-born US based doctor is trending on social media after she threw her weight behind US President Donald Trump’s touted controversial cure for the novel coronavirus.

In the viral video, Dr. Stella Immanuel insists that antimalarial drug; hydroxychloroquine, zinc and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective in the treatment of Coronavirus and accused her colleagues and pharmaceutical companies of a cover-up.

She went on to state that she had treated over 350 Covid-19 patients using the said drug combination and none had died.

Speaking in a news conference, she said:

“Hello, I’m Dr Stella Immanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas.”

“I went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that.”

“So I’m used to these medications.”

“I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19.”

“Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87-year-olds.”

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.”

“For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one.”

“Not a diabetic, not somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who has asthma, not an old person.”

“We’ve not lost one patient.”

“And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis.”

“The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that says it works.”

“Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health.”

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick.”

So far over 140,000 Americans have succumbed to the virus marking it the worst hit country in the world

The video from Breibart has since been taken down by social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.