Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – A middle aged woman’s adventure at the world-famous Thomson Falls in Nyahururu Town, Laikipia County, turned tragic after she drowned while posing for photos on Sunday.

Jemima Oresha, had travelled from Kitalein Trans Nzoia County on Saturday to visit some of her relatives in Nyahururu and was set to return on Monday.

However, she decided to catch the glimpse of the famous tourist attraction on Sunday before starting the journey back home.

With her brother acting as a photographer, Jemima posed for several pics and while she was standing on a stone at the bottom of the falls, she slipped and was swept by the raging waters.

His brother Zablon Mungufu watched helplessly as she was swept away.

“When we reached the site, she was very excited to see the falls. She said it was a site to behold and insisted that I take photos of her while standing on a stone next to the river, two metres from where I was.”

“I had finished taking her picture and as she was returning to where I was, she slipped and fell into the river and was swept away by the raging waters as I watched. I could not do anything as the water was moving at a very high speed.” Mr. Mungufu said.

The brother informed security officers at the site, who then informed police, and a rescue mission was launched.

However, the search was suspended on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and high water levels in the river.

