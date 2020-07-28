Tuesday July 28, 2020 – The family of Bondo Sub-County Police Commander, Antony Wafula, is in mourning following his sudden death.

According to reports, the officer developed breathing problems before he was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday.

Confirming the tragic incident, Siaya County Police Commander, Francis Kooli, disclosed that the officer passed away at 1 a.m.

He also revealed that Wafula had been taken to the hospital on Monday, July 27 at 10 p.m.

From all indications, Wafula may have died as a result of the dreaded Coronavirus.

“We are doing this to establish if he had Covid-19, given the symptoms and going by the fact that he had recently travelled to Nairobi,” stated Kooli.

Friends of the deceased told the press that Wafula had visited Nairobi County a week prior to his death and when he returned to Bondo, he complained of difficulties in breathing.

He had also complained of experiencing chest pains prior to his admission to hospital.

“I am going to Bondo to speak to colleagues he may have interacted with to advise them not to panic.”

“We will follow Ministry of Health guidelines once the results are out.”

“We have lost a dependable and reliable officer who was known to work without being supervised,” added Kooli.

The body of the deceased was taken to Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The medics also took samples of his fluids to test for the Coronavirus.

