Tuesday, 28 July 2020 – The family of the former Nairobi Mayor, Dick Wathika, is mourning after their son committed suicide at their lavish residence at Windsor along Kiambu Road.

Wathika’s son, who is identified as Kanyiri Wathika, was found dead in his room in a case of suspected suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary as police continue with investigations.

Wathika, who was once a Member of Parliament, died in 2015 while being rushed to Karen Hospital after falling ill.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Wathika had hosted friends for a party at his Windsor residence before he developed breathing problems.

Wathika’s wife, Asenath Wacera, is currently the majority shareholder of betting firm, Sportspesa.

Despite Wathika’s family vast wealth and investments amounting to billions of shillings, their son decided to end his life for unknown reasons.

A post-mortem on the deceased’s body will be conducted this week.

