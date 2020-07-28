Tuesday July 28, 2020 – The family of the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official, Chris Msando, has made a heartfelt request three years after his death.

On Tuesday, July 28th, the family paid for a commemorative obituary on the Daily Nation while celebrating the life of the slain Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Manager.

“We ask all relatives, friends and well-wishers to have a special prayer for Chris’ soul on this day since we cannot assemble for memorial service,” an excerpt of the obituary reads.

The family went on to mourn Msando who was found murdered on Saturday, July 28, 2017, at Muguga Forest in Kikuyu on Saturday.

They stated that his special memories remain safely tucked into their hearts and they will fondly remember his loving nature, smiles, wisdom and generosity.

“Days have turned into three years since when you were brutally murdered.”

“As for your family, the memory of you will never grow old.”

“Your life to us was a blessing and you were loved beyond measure. We miss you, Chris,” they eulogized.

His widow, Eva Msando, has numerously asked Government agencies to fast track investigations into his death, with no suspect yet to face charges in the murder puzzle.

