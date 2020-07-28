Position: Support Analyst Level II

Reporting To: Head of IT Operations

Job Description

The Level II Support Analyst will be rersponsible for delivering ICT support to the Core Banking Systems and other Business systems by providing technical assistance, analysis and solutions to issues reported, reports and administration services in a manner that ensures that all customer information is secure and the pertinent Service Level Agreements measures are consistently attained – so as to support and contribute to the bank’s strategic objectives now and in the future.

Responsibilities

Execute and monitor tasks and programs as outlined in the appropriate task schedules.

Troubleshoot and analyse problems and either solve them or correctly escalate to the appropriate analyst or vendor without undue delay and coordinate the resolution.

Speedy closure of the issues and problems assigned to the analyst with pro-active prioritization and feedback.

Plan and put into action long-range solutions for resolving recurring difficulties with minimum user disruption – educate users to resolve simple recurring problems themselves.

Install and perform minor repairs to software following the genuine installation or repair instructions.

Assist in Inventory Management, Software Licensing and receipt of software, hardware, stationary and other IT supplies.

Help enhance relationship with vendors in conjunction with the corporate leadership.

Prepare status reports and monitor, analyse and evaluate the performance of various systems.

Identify performance degradation trends and problem areas and actively participate in resolution.

Participate in the implementation of IT related policies and undertake other tasks as may be assigned from time to time by the seniors in the bank’s IT function.

Avail all scheduled reports and also generate ad-hoc reports as requested by the Business Users.

Work closely with other IT teams to ensure systems are integrated correctly to provide the required services

Qualifications

A Bachelors degree in Information Technology from a recognized University (minimum – 2nd class upper or equivalent).

A minimum of 2 years working experience in a busy IT environment as a systems analyst with hands on role in application administration.

One or more IT certification such as in Microsoft systems and Oracle will be an added advantage.

Must be results oriented

Analytical thinker

Problem solving skills

Must be self-driven

Must have good analytical and problem solving skills.

Must have attention to details.

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills

Must be a team player and have integrity

How to apply

Click here to apply

Application Deadline: 4th August,2020