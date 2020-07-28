Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that he is ready to supply a drug that has been touted as the cure for Covid-19 by some doctors in the US.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Sonko stated that one of his cousins who works at the Kenya Ports Authority had been cured of Covid-19 by being put on hydroxychloroquine and zinc.

He added that he was awaiting approval from the World Health Organization and Ministry of Health in order to make arrangements to supply the drug.

“My Sonko Rescue Team shall also extend a helping hand to any Kenyan who will be in dire need of the cure,” he stated.

Sonko shared a video of Doctor Stella who praised hydroxychloroquine treatment, claiming that she had treated over 350 Covid-19 patients and none had died.

“I have treated more than 350 Covid-19 patients, some of them who have diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma.”

“My oldest patient was a 92-year-old.”

“The result has been the same.”

“I put them on hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax (azithromycin) and they are all well,” she stated during America’s Frontline Doctors press conference on the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington.

She also claimed that all the doctors she works with had adopted the drug as a prevention measure and none of them had contracted the disease despite limited protective gear.

The doctor accused pharmaceutical companies of trying to make money as thousands die of the virus.

