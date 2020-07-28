Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Barely a day after supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta on the sharing of revenue to Counties that would adversely affect his own people, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, is facing rebellion.

This is after a section of ODM Senators vowed to reject his directive on the revenue bill he gave on Monday, July 27th.

In a statement to Kenyans, the former Premier noted that it was high time the lawmakers adopted the formula that originated from the Commission for Revenue Allocation.

Led by ODM’s Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Issa Juma Boy (Kwale) and Jubilee’s Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu) and Wiper’s Ali Wario (Tana River), the Senators urged their colleagues to reject the bill which has the backing of Raila and Uhuru.

“This is not about party positions but personal to us Senators from the Coast.”

“We will be further marginalised if this bill is passed.”

“Our region has for long been neglected.”

“We are not going to give in for the sake of devolution.”

“The basic amount that any county should get is the shareable revenue in the last financial year,” Madzayo stated yesterday.

Mwaruma added that Counties had already passed budgets adopting a different formula and this will affect development plans in the region.

