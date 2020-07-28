Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, a good number of hospitals in Nairobi are not accepting patients especially those who exhibit COVID 19 symptoms.

A spot check by the media shows Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, Mater Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital and even Karen Hospital have not been accepting COVID 19 patients.

Though President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, have received billions from donors since March, the truth is that nothing is happening in major hospitals in Kenya despite drama and theatrics from the Ministry of Health.

“Yes we are not accepting patients who have COVID 19 patients, we also have families and we don’t want to put them in danger,” said a nurse at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi who requested anonymity.

A family in Eastleigh has also said that they took a COVID 19 positive to KNH and Mbagathi on Monday and he was rejected and told to die at his home.

“I was told to go and die in my home,” said the patient who is battling the virus at his home.

