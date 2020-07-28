Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has laughed at KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, after he was blessed by fake church elders in Eldoret on Sunday.

Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator, was at Kenmosa for an interdenominational prayer meeting hosted by the Nandi KANU branch and a section of clergy and elders

They endorsed Gideon and prayed for him to run for the Presidency in 2022.

They called him a humble, accessible and focused leader.

But according to Sudi, the event was fake because it had been hosted by some people who never attend any church.

“Looking at the photos during the event at Kenmosa, I have never seen these people in any church.”

“They are the latest conmen in town and political rejects of KANU,” Sudi said.

The church leaders who prayed for Gideon were led by the chairman of Pastors and Bishops in the region, Bishop Wilson Kurui, and retired Anglican Bishop of Eldoret, Thomas Kogo.

The event was also attended by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren, among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST