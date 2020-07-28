Tuesday, 28 July 2020 – Deceased actor, Charles Bukeko alias Papa Shirandula, who lost his life a few weeks ago after succumbing to Covid -19, valued his private life and little was known about his family until his untimely death.

Shirandula’s wife, Beatrice Bukeko, has opened up on their marriage and revealed how they met.

While speaking in an interview with Churchill, the cool and reserved woman says she knew Papa Shirandula was serious from the start.

‘I knew he was serious because all his siblings were married, so he said it’s time he also settled down,’ she said.

However, their marriage was not a bed of roses.

They lost four babies before they got their firstborn.

“It took sometime before we settled.”

“By the time we got our firstborn in 2006, we had lost four babies.”

“In 2007, we had our second born and in 2009 is when he had our last born.”

“She was born a month or two before our wedding.”

“In December 2009, we formalized our marriage.’’ she added.

Asked how she met the deceased actor, Beatrice said,

“I met him 2004 when he was just visiting some friends and pastors around the area we used to live.”

“We started meeting and talking and one time, he approached me through the pastor and the relationship took off from there.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST