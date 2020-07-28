Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has termed a section of Nairobi MCAs as opportunists who are being used by Speaker Beatrice Elachi to impeach him.

On Monday, a good number of MCAs vowed to impeach Sonko over gross misconduct and frustrating the operations of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

Speaking on Tuesday, Sonko said he is ready for the impeachment.

The embattled County boss said he was elected by Nairobians who he exuded confidence still have faith in him hence will not be shaken by threats from a few ward reps.

Sonko said he had the support of majority of MCAs in the County and the few who were threatening to oust him were allies of Speaker Elachi whose intention was to frustrate his Deed of Transfer with the President.

“We are in a democratic country and they are free to go on with it but l am not sure if 28 MCAs out of the 124 are enough to impeach me,” Sonko said.

