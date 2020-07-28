Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not ban the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and wines and spirits shops.

Speaking on Tuesday when he announced that 606 new coronavirus cases in the country and 14 fatalities, Kagwe reiterated that Uhuru’s order outlawed the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants but clarified that citizens could still buy their drinks from supermarkets or wines and spirit shops and enjoy them from their homes.

“This, however, does not mean that you convert your house or the wines and spirit shops into drinking joints.”

“If you convene more than 14 people, it will be treated as a gathering and you will be arrested.”

“Converting your house into a bar will also expose your family to the risk of contracting the disease,” Kagwe said.

Kenya’s COVID 19 tally now stands at 18,581 with 299 fatalities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST