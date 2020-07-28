Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Police in Bungoma have launched a manhunt for a monster father who is on the run after burning his daughter’s private parts with a hot electric iron.

The shocking incident happened on Monday night in Bukembe village, Kanduyi, Sub- County.

According to the mother of the 16-year old girl, her husbandgot information from neighbours that his daughter was cohabiting with a young man in the village.

The father came raving mad and used an electronic iron to burn the girl’s buttocks, genitals and both thighs.

The girl was rushed to a nearby health center before she was transferred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

Speaking from her hospital bed the girl said:

“I’m in serious pain and I don’t understand why I had to go through all this,”

Confirming the monstrous incident, Bungoma OCPD, Wilson Nanga, vowed to have the perpetrator arrested and dealt with accordingly.

“We have already launched a manhunt for the man and we will arraign him in court once arrested,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST