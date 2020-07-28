Tuesday, July 27, 2020 – A middle aged man, who stabbed and seriously injured his friend over Sh 500 debt, is staring at a lengthy jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Appearing before Kibera Law Courts, the accused identified asTyson Mutua Makau pleaded guilty to stabbing John Mbila Muela on February 16, 2020 at Kibera, Laini Saba area.

According to Section 234 of the Penal Code, the offense of causing grievous harm attracts life imprisonment.

A police report states that Mulela met Makau in the morning and demanded for his money but the accused complained that the complainant was mounting pressure on him.

An argument then ensued which culminated in Makau stabbing Mulela.

The victim was rescued by a shopkeeper who intervened and restrained Makau from further attacking him.

Muela was rushed to a clinic and was referred to Mbagathi Metropolitan Hospital and later referred to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

