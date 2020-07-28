Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, laughed at President Uhuru Kenyatta after he mentioned a non-existent Bible verse during his address to the nation on Monday.

Uhuru, who appeared angry and frustrated over how Kenyans have been flouting COVID 19 rules, said “God said He only helps those who help themselves” and many almost immediately took to twitter to say there was no such scripture in the holy book.

Murkomen was among the first tweeps to point out that Uhuru’s verse was missing in his Bible and netizens hilariously joined him in the comment section.

“That one is missing in my Bible …” Murkomen said.

However, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Ezekiel Mutua, has come to the defence of Uhuru after Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) accused the Head of State of quoting a non-existent Bible verse.

“Those who are saying that the President quoted a non-existent scripture to the effect that “God helps those who help themselves” are simply splitting hairs. There may be no scripture with the exact words, but suppose God spoke to the President directly?” Mutua asked.

