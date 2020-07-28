Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 606 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18,581.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the state of Covid-19 in the country,Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 4,888 samples.

The new cases consist of 583 Kenyans and 23 foreigners with 409 being male while 197 are female.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 85.

At the same time, CS Kagwe said 75 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of discharges to 7,908.

But on a sad note, 14 more patients have succumbed in the last 24 hours raising the Covid-19 death toll in the country to 299 in Kenya.

Nairobi continues to lead with 448 new infections as Embakasi emerges as a hotspot in the city.

“If you are living in the Embakasi area you need to know that Embakasi is a hotspot area and further measures may have to be taken for containment of the disease,” Mr Kagwe said.

“We want to say thank you to our healthcare workers and for them to continue the very good work that they are doing,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST