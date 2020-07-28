Tuesday July 28, 2020 – The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) released a statement confirming that it will cover expenses incurred by Covid-19 patients in selected hospitals.

In a statement to Kenyans, NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo confirmed that the agency had gone against the insurance policies of covering epidemics and pandemics.

“The health and wellness of our members, is of utmost importance to us, and in support to the Government’s efforts in mitigating and containing the spread of Covid-19, we shall support all Covid-19 positive members and their declared beneficiaries who get admitted to the Ministry of Health designated facilities,” read the statement in part.

The listed health facilities where members can get NHIF cover for Covid19 include;-

–Kenyatta National Teaching Referral Hospital

-Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital

-Mbagathi County Hospital.

Apart from the named hospitals, members can also get cover at County-designated facilities and any other facility as may be designated by the Ministry of Health.

However, NHIF stated that it shall not be liable for bills incurred in non-Ministry of Health designated health facilities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST