Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Health Ministry’s Director of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, has cautioned Kenyans against believing unfounded claims regarding there being a cure for Covid-19.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dr Amoth said that there are many claims on social media alleging that hydroxychloquine can treat the disease.

This comes after a video of a doctor from Texas who claimed that she had used the drug to treat over 350 Covid-19 patients, went viral.

Amoth said hydroxychloquine is not a cure for Covid and urged Kenyans not to believe the video.

“The video was based on individual sentiments without any scientific evidence.”

“WHO has set out clear guidelines with regards to any treatment of the disease,” Amoth said.

Amoth said tests have proved that the drug does not add any value to Covid-19 treatment but rather causes more risks to those with underlying conditions such as heart disease.

“The drug also damages the liver and has no scientific basis.”

“I, therefore, urge all of us, please let us be guided by science to end this pandemic,” he said

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug sold under the brand name Plaquenil among others and is used to prevent and treat malaria in areas where malaria remains sensitive to chloroquine.

