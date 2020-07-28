Tuesday, 28 July 2020 – A lady has caused a stir after she posted photos to show how she has transformed over the years and left many people wondering whether she is the same lady.

Before she transformed into a high end slay queen with a good taste in fashion, she looked like a village choir lady.

She was too chubby and if you met her in the streets, you wouldn’t waste your time looking at her twice.

She then transformed to a sexy slay queen with a figure to die for.

See what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST