Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has come up with a new strategy to bolster his political network in the vote-rich Rift Valley region as he prepares for a stab at the Presidency in 2022.

The KANU chairman has begun the meet-the-people tours in Rift Valley in a bid to wrestle Deputy President William Ruto’s firm grip of the vote-rich region.

He has embarked on a series of activities that involve reaching out to clerics and community opinion shapers.

The move is aimed at creating an avenue to not only seek the views of his supporters on how to revive the party, but also to grow its membership.

Gideon toured Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the home-tuff of his political nemesis, William Ruto, in an intensified campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is serving his last term in office.

He held a meeting with church leaders in Kenmosa village on the outskirts of Eldoret town after holding similar talks with elders and leaders from Rift Valley and Western region.

Moi had earlier held a closed-door meeting with a group of farmers to deliberate on issues affecting the agricultural sector.

“I am asking our people to support me, and I will continue to work with other leaders to foster development,” said Senator Moi.

The Senator has teamed up with Jubilee legislators Silas Tiren (Moiben) William Chepkut (Ainabkoi) and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST