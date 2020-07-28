Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Alcohol lovers in the country are learning to make do without the drink after President Uhuru banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries and closed bars for the next 30 days to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Uhuru’s move has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans with some supporting him and others, especially alcohol lovers, disagreeing with him.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe reiteratedPresident Uhuru Kenyatta’s message on Tuesday that restaurants and eateries would not be allowed to sell alcohol.

“Ukiwa kwenye restaurant, ujue huwezi kuuza pombe. Kuna zile bar ambazo zilikuwa zimeanza kuuza mandazi na samosa pamoja na pombe…”

“Hao pia wajue hakuna kuuza pombe…labda waendeleze biashara ya mandazi,” Kagwe stated.

He went on to aim a dig at alcohol lovers saying:

“Hata kuna watu wengine huwa unawaona na mecho mekundu kila siku, lakini sasa unaweza kuwaona na macho meupe.”

The good CS may have inadvertently mocked Uhuru, who is known to spot red eyes.

Watch the video below.

CS Kagwe: Hata kuna watu wengine huwa unawaona na mecho mekundu kila siku, lakini sasa unaweza kuwaona na macho meupe. #COVID19KE pic.twitter.com/CAU9Otdxtk — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) July 28, 2020

