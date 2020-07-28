Tuesday July 28, 2020 – Renowned Economist, David Ndii, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of presiding over illegal and unjust policies that have continued to oppress marginalised communities

In a hard-hitting write-up he shared on his Twitter handle on Monday, Ndii who is an Oxford trained economist, argued that the current formula as proposed by the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) is a complete departure from what was envisaged in chapter 12 of the 2010 constitution under Public Finance Act (Article 201).

“Equitable society and equitable development are defined by outcomes such as income per person, life expectancy, school enrollment and education outcomes, access to health care and so on.”

“Put differently, this part of the social contract that we entered in August 2010 obliges the State to redress the legacy of inequitable development, marginalisation and exclusion, and to pursue development convergence across the country. …no community or part of Kenya is better than the other in using public money.”

“Any distribution of public resources which portends reinforcing these disparities, or creating new ones, is unconstitutional,” Ndii stated.

According to Ndii, Uhuru has been deliberately violating the constitution to satisfy his own personal interests and those of his cronies.

The Economist concluded by saying that this is the right time for marginalised areas to start to revolt and push for cessation in order to attain their economic independence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST