Position: Project Data Officer: KMR 6 (1 position)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Data Manager

Job Description

KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individual to fill in the following vacant position:

The Project Data Officers will be responsible for data management including data collection, mining, filing, archiving, QA/QC, database updates, reports generation, etc.

Responsibilities

  • Data collection, compilation, cleaning, investigational analysis and processing for entry into databases
  • Designing, improving and updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups
  • Assisting in data analysis
  • Installing and configuring computer hardware, software systems, networks, printers and scanners
  • Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software
  • Trouble shoots all technology issues including hardware, software and network operating system
  • Preparing daily and weekly reports
  • Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures
  • Monitor security of all technology
  • Any other duties assigned by Supervisor

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and computer science or a related field from a recognized university
  • Training on data analysis (STATA and or R)
  • Very Good IT skills including hardware, software and networks
  • Good communication
  • Experience in data entry/data management
  • Skills in database development using MS Access, SQL and PHP

How to apply

  1. All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum
  2. Must include a current CV with names of at least 3
  3. Must include copies of academic and professional
  4. Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct
  5. Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance
  6. Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
  7. Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.

