Position: Project Data Officer: KMR 6 (1 position)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Data Manager

Job Description

KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individual to fill in the following vacant position:

The Project Data Officers will be responsible for data management including data collection, mining, filing, archiving, QA/QC, database updates, reports generation, etc.

Responsibilities

Data collection, compilation, cleaning, investigational analysis and processing for entry into databases

Designing, improving and updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups

Assisting in data analysis

Installing and configuring computer hardware, software systems, networks, printers and scanners

Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software

Trouble shoots all technology issues including hardware, software and network operating system

Preparing daily and weekly reports

Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures

Monitor security of all technology

Any other duties assigned by Supervisor

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and computer science or a related field from a recognized university

Training on data analysis (STATA and or R)

Very Good IT skills including hardware, software and networks

Good communication

Experience in data entry/data management

Skills in database development using MS Access, SQL and PHP

How to apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum Must include a current CV with names of at least 3 Must include copies of academic and professional Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.