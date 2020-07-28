Position: Project Data Officer: KMR 6 (1 position)
Location: Thika
Reports to: Data Manager
Job Description
KEMRI–CCR PHRD (Thika) clinical trials Project is currently looking for motivated individual to fill in the following vacant position:
The Project Data Officers will be responsible for data management including data collection, mining, filing, archiving, QA/QC, database updates, reports generation, etc.
Responsibilities
- Data collection, compilation, cleaning, investigational analysis and processing for entry into databases
- Designing, improving and updating live databases for long term data storage and back-ups
- Assisting in data analysis
- Installing and configuring computer hardware, software systems, networks, printers and scanners
- Ensure technology is accessible and equipped with current hardware and software
- Trouble shoots all technology issues including hardware, software and network operating system
- Preparing daily and weekly reports
- Scanning and filing of records, archive systems in accordance to department procedures
- Monitor security of all technology
- Any other duties assigned by Supervisor
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and computer science or a related field from a recognized university
- Training on data analysis (STATA and or R)
- Very Good IT skills including hardware, software and networks
- Good communication
- Experience in data entry/data management
- Skills in database development using MS Access, SQL and PHP
How to apply
- All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum
- Must include a current CV with names of at least 3
- Must include copies of academic and professional
- Must include a copy of Certificate of good conduct
- Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance
- Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
- Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate
A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.