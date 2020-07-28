Tuesday, 28 July 2020 – Kiss 100 slay queen presenter, Kameme Goro, whose body count shocked netizens sometime back after she revealed the number of men that she has slept with, has said that she would rather die than get back to her ex-boyfriend.

The curvy radio girl was dating a South African man before their relationship ended prematurely, days before their wedding.

Kamene is quoted saying in a past interview that her boyfriend dumped her without any reason,

‘I didn’t understand and I asked why, but he kept saying he’ll come to Nairobi to talk through it, and he never came.’

‘That day, I remember I called DJ hypnotic because he was there when I was proposed to, he was part of the guys who put the surprise together with my ex.’

‘I called him and I told him he had broken up with me.’

‘Afterwards, I called him and asked if he was sure of what he was saying because once you close this door, I can’t guarantee you it will ever open again and he said, yes” Kamene said in the interview.

And while speaking during her morning radio show with Jalang’o, Kamene said that she cannot mend fences with her ex-lover.

She said she would rather die than do that.

‘There’s nothing like an ex.’

‘I would rather throw myself off this building than go back to that man.’

‘If things don’t work out, what makes you think that he has changed?’

‘Bado ni yule yule, tabia ni zile zile.’

‘So why try teaching an old dog new tricks. Going back will not help.’ Kamene said.

