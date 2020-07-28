Tuesday July 28, 2020 – There was heavy police presence at City Hall on the morning of Tuesday, July 28, as Nairobi MCAs exchanged blows after storming Speaker Beatrice Elachi’s office.

MCAs were involved in a scuffle at the entrance of Elachi’s office with the intention of kicking her out of office.

A number of GSU officers with rifles were trying to keep the two rowdy groups from causing chaos at the office.

Reports indicate that one of the rowdy groups was allied to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The MCAs had kicked off the process of ejecting the Speaker on Sunday, July 26, after accusing her of abuse of office, corruption and poor leadership among others.

They claimed that they had managed to collect 51 signatures, a number that surpassed the 42 required to file an impeachment notice.

Other accusations against Elachi ranged from victimisation of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard for the law and county orders, and militarization of the assembly.

Yesterday, Elachi accused Sonko of being behind the push to have her removed.

She noted that the MCAs allied to the Governor were unhappy with National Metropolitan Service (NMS) efforts at sealing all loopholes in the County.

“Sonko knows that there is a new clerk who was recently sworn in and he knows that his impeachment can come out of the court now and that is the war he has with me.”

“He has been using [Jacob] Ngwele (assembly clerk) in all his cases in court and right now he is very angry because he knows the order that stopped his ouster can be revived now that Ngwele is gone.”

“The impeachment motion is motivated by that,” she stated.

Speaker Elachi had gazetted the appointment of Edward Gichana as the new Nairobi County Assembly clerk to replace Ngwele who she accused of colluding with Sonko to frustrate her.

Gichana’s appointment was, however, suspended after Ngwele moved to court challenging his appointment.

